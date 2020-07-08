4 arrested as police foils drug smuggling attempt in Al Batinah North

Muscat: The Directorate of Combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances at North Al Batinah police command in cooperation with the Coast Guard Police, apprehended 4 Asians who attempted to illegally enter the country via the sea to smuggle in drug.

The smugglers were monitored by the police and one of them was arrested as he disembarked on the beach while Coast Guard boats pursued and seized their boat. The police seized 14 kgs of crystal meth.

Legal procedures against the defendants are still under way.

The ROP said it continues its efforts to combat drug crimes through monitoring and tracking the smugglers and traffickers of narcotic drugs, commending the cooperation of citizens and expatriates through reporting suspicious activities of drug dealers on the toll-free number 1444 or at the nearest police station.—ONA