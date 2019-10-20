4.8% increase in Omanis in private sector

The number of expatriate workers in Oman declined by 3.8 per cent to 1,735,108 in September 2019, from 1,787,447 during the same period a year ago, according to latest statistics by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). The number of expats currently stands at 1.7 million.

The number of Omanis working in the private sector (insured) has increased by 4.8 per cent to 260,958 in 2019 from 252,132 in 2018.

Statistical data released by the NCSI showed that 29,862 nationals hold the positions of managers, constituting 9.4 per cent of the total number, while the number of Omanis working as specialists in the scientific, technical and humanitarian fields rose by 2.1 per cent to 14,543. The number of Omani technicians in the scientific, technical and humanitarian fields increased by 11.9 per cent to over 24,000.

Nationals employed in clerical jobs registered 60,000, a 6-per cent increase. In sales jobs, the figure increased by 11.2 per cent crossing 14,000.

The number of Omanis in agriculture and livestock breeding stood at 572, chemicals and food industries (14,000), basic and assistant engineering (58,000) and the service sector employs 45,00 Omanis whose number rose by 2 per cent. All these sectors saw an increase of national workforce by varying percentages.

BIGGEST RISE

These changes come in the backdrop of the Ministry of Manpower’s temporary ban on new work visas for individuals in several professions, including accounting and finance, administration and HR, airport professionals, engineering insurance, information technology, marketing and sales, media, medical and technical professionals.

The biggest increase of 14.1 per cent is seen in the number of Omanis with a salary range of RO 2,000 and above, followed by those with salaries RO 1,000-2,000 (9.7 per cent), RO 500-600 (8.7 per cent), RO 600-700 (6.1 per cent) and RO 700-800 (6.3 per cent).

In terms of the activities, 60,162 Omanis are working in the construction sector, and 38,460 in the

wholesale, trade and repair of motor vehicles. The number of Indian expatriates in Oman has dropped by 5.6 per cent to 628,270 in September 2019 from 660,736 in 2018, whereas the number of Bangladeshi expatriates dropped by four per cent to 639,605 in September 2019 from 658,222 during the same period in 2018.

The number of Pakistani expatriates has dropped by 5.3 per cent to 209,456 in September 2019 from 217,602 during the same period in 2018.

At the same time, the number of expatriates from the Philippines increased by 4.4 per cent to 49,078 in 2019 from 47,896 during the same period in 2018. Region-wise, the biggest percentage drop in expatriates has been in Muscat (6.1) where the number of people dropped to 777,336 in September from 779,052 a year ago.

North Al Batinah with 241,237 and Dhofar with 198,176 are the other governorates with the maximum expatriate working population.

The biggest drop of 5.8 in the expatriate population has been in the agriculture and fishing activities sector.