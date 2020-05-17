CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

3,929 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, 680 in Bausher

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Sunday announced 157 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, out of which 81 of them are Omani nationals and 76 non-Omanis.

98 of the total 157 cases reported on Sunday were from Muscat, taking the total in the capital to 3,929, including 22 deaths.

The number of cases as per the wilayats in Muscat:

Muttrah
Cases – 2,445
Deaths – 11
Recovered- 510

Bausher
Cases- 680
Deaths – 1
Recovered- 87

Quriyat
Cases- 7
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 1

Al Amerat
Cases- 112
Deaths –
Recovered- 15

Al Seeb
Cases- 658
Deaths – 6
Recovered- 101

Muscat
Cases- 27
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 6

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 6402 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Crackdown on street vendors

Oman Observer Comments Off on Crackdown on street vendors

Alawi receives UK Ambassador to Yemen

Oman Observer Comments Off on Alawi receives UK Ambassador to Yemen

Syrian army advances to south

Oman Observer Comments Off on Syrian army advances to south