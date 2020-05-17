3,929 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, 680 in Bausher

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Sunday announced 157 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, out of which 81 of them are Omani nationals and 76 non-Omanis.

98 of the total 157 cases reported on Sunday were from Muscat, taking the total in the capital to 3,929, including 22 deaths.

The number of cases as per the wilayats in Muscat:

Muttrah

Cases – 2,445

Deaths – 11

Recovered- 510

Bausher

Cases- 680

Deaths – 1

Recovered- 87

Quriyat

Cases- 7

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 1

Al Amerat

Cases- 112

Deaths –

Recovered- 15

Al Seeb

Cases- 658

Deaths – 6

Recovered- 101

Muscat

Cases- 27

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 6