3,929 Covid-19 cases in Muscat, 680 in Bausher
Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Sunday announced 157 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, out of which 81 of them are Omani nationals and 76 non-Omanis.
98 of the total 157 cases reported on Sunday were from Muscat, taking the total in the capital to 3,929, including 22 deaths.
The number of cases as per the wilayats in Muscat:
Muttrah
Cases – 2,445
Deaths – 11
Recovered- 510
Bausher
Cases- 680
Deaths – 1
Recovered- 87
Quriyat
Cases- 7
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 1
Al Amerat
Cases- 112
Deaths –
Recovered- 15
Al Seeb
Cases- 658
Deaths – 6
Recovered- 101
Muscat
Cases- 27
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 6