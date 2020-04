Muscat: The Relief and Accommodation Sector on Saturday transported 386 scholarship students to their governorates after completing the period of institutional isolation.

It may be noted that 196 of the 3,000 people from 22 institutional quarantine centers in Muscat were discharged on Friday.

The second batch of 387 people on Saturday, said Dr. Mohammed al Saadi, supervisor of the relief and shelter sector in Muscat.