38 Omanis return from Thailand

Muscat: An Oman Air flight has brought back 38 citizens to Muscat from Bangkok on Friday. The crew was accompanied by a medical team from the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was keen to fulfill all requests for return from across the world.

If necessary, the national carrier will run more flights in coordination with the competent authorities to bring citizens from abroad.

During its evacuation flights, Oman Air is committed to health procedures to ensure the safety and health of passengers and crew. ONA