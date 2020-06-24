369 drowning incidents reported last year

Muscat: The Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) dealt with 369 drowning incidents in 2019, up from 255 in 2018.

PACDA statistics showed that the majority of drownings incidents occurred in running valleys (wadi), ponds, wells, steams, dams, uncovered water tanks and flash floods during and after rainfall.

The reasons behind drowning deaths are attributed to the lack of swimming ability, swimming in an undesignated area such as dams, water channels and water-logged areas, random rescue operations which can result in multiple deaths, leaving children unattended near water surfaces, crossing running wadis and the non-abidance by the safety instructions.

