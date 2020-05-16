364 Covid-19 cases today in Muscat

Muscat: The Ministry of Health has announced 404 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, including 337 cases for non-Omanis, bringing the total to 5,029.

Today’s figures include 67 Omanis and 337 expatriates, apart from 86 new recoveries.

364 of the total 404 cases reported on Saturday were from Muscat, taking the total in the capital to 3,831, including 16 deaths.

The number of cases as per the wilayats in Muscat:

Muttrah

Cases – 2,430

Deaths – 10

Recovered- 502

Bausher

Cases- 659

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 84

Quriyat

Cases- 7

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 1

Al Amerat

Cases- 103

Deaths –

Recovered- 15

Al Seeb

Cases- 605

Deaths – 6

Recovered- 100

Muscat

Cases- 27

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 6