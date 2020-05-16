CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

364 Covid-19 cases today in Muscat

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health has announced 404 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, including 337 cases for non-Omanis, bringing the total to 5,029.

Today’s figures include 67 Omanis and 337 expatriates, apart from 86 new recoveries.

364 of the total 404 cases reported on Saturday were from Muscat, taking the total in the capital to 3,831, including 16 deaths.

The number of cases as per the wilayats in Muscat:

Muttrah
Cases – 2,430
Deaths – 10
Recovered- 502

Bausher
Cases- 659
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 84

Quriyat
Cases- 7
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 1

Al Amerat
Cases- 103
Deaths –
Recovered- 15

Al Seeb
Cases- 605
Deaths – 6
Recovered- 100

Muscat
Cases- 27
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 6

Why were Oman’s cases so high in the last two days?

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 6386 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

89% say ‘no’ to plastic bags

Mai Al Abri Comments Off on 89% say ‘no’ to plastic bags

Onus on parents to raise environment awareness

Lakshmi Kothaneth Comments Off on Onus on parents to raise environment awareness

Boost to cooperation with Comoros

Oman Observer Comments Off on Boost to cooperation with Comoros