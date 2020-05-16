364 Covid-19 cases today in Muscat
Muscat: The Ministry of Health has announced 404 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, including 337 cases for non-Omanis, bringing the total to 5,029.
Today’s figures include 67 Omanis and 337 expatriates, apart from 86 new recoveries.
364 of the total 404 cases reported on Saturday were from Muscat, taking the total in the capital to 3,831, including 16 deaths.
The number of cases as per the wilayats in Muscat:
Muttrah
Cases – 2,430
Deaths – 10
Recovered- 502
Bausher
Cases- 659
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 84
Quriyat
Cases- 7
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 1
Al Amerat
Cases- 103
Deaths –
Recovered- 15
Al Seeb
Cases- 605
Deaths – 6
Recovered- 100
Muscat
Cases- 27
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 6