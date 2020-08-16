36 solar-powered homes in Muscat this year

Muscat Electricity Distribution Company – a member of the Nama Group – said the number of solar-powered homes in Muscat is 10, which is expected to increase to 36 by the end of 2020.

“MEDC assists individuals and institutions wishing to connect their solar systems to produce electricity, either individually or for commercial or industrial purposes, by facilitating the connection request process, providing workshops, and making the necessary arrangements for the participation of stakeholders,” a statement said.