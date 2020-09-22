35th FAO Regional Conference for Near East concludes

Muscat: The Ministerial Meeting of the 35th FAO Regional Conference for the Near East, which was held via video-conferencing under the theme “Transforming Food and Agriculture to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals” was concluded at the headquarters of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources on Tuesday.

The closing meeting was chaired by Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

The meeting discussed regional challenges and priorities related to the transformation of food systems to achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs) in the Near East and North Africa region. It also discussed enhancing the effectiveness of FAO in the region and helping it define its priorities for the next two years.

The meeting aimed at boosting responsibility and joining hands towards addressing the growing challenges facing the region in terms of food security, water scarcity and climate change.

Further, the meeting addressed the priority issues witnessed by the region in the food and agricultural sectors, the discussions on challenges and options for strengthening and building sustainable food systems in order to achieve SDGs.

The meeting sought to tackle the challenges represented in ensuring availability, accessibility, stability and use of food in ways that provide smallholder producers and rural communities opportunities to increase income, employment, food production and productivity while ensuring the sustainability of the region’s ecosystems and achieving adaptation to climate change and mitigation of its impacts. –ONA