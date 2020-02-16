355 workers saved from dismissal

Oman Human Rights Commission (OHRC), in coordination with the Ministry of Manpower and the General Federation of Oman Workers, has reached a settlement for 355 workers who were sacked due to completion of a project implemented by the firm.

The parties involved in the issue have agreed to transfer all the workers to another project with the same salary packages and other benefits. The company agreed to provide meals and accommodation to the transferred workers in the new location.

In a separate case also followed up by OHRC, a construction firm laid off 430 workers whose issue has been settled by the ministry and the General Federation of Oman Workers whereby the company committed to pay three-month full salary to 298 workers in addition to giving them preference in case the company won contracts for other projects. It has also been agreed that the company revokes its decision to terminate the other 132 workers.

In 2019, cases were reported of expat workers facing difficulties shifting to another employer due to employers’ non-commitment to pay salaries, termination of contract prior to expiry or failure to provide jobs for workers owing to unjustifiable conditions made by employers demanding hefty amounts of money to be paid either by the workers themselves or their would-be employers.

The OHRC said it views such practices as unjust, inhumane as well as having dire consequences on expat workers and requests the relevant authorities to revise the conditions for transfer of expat workers to another employer. The OHRC demanded that the relevant authorities should take suitable measures to facilitate the transfer of expat workers in the face of employer’s highhanded attitude.

Text by Khalid al Adawi