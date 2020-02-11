350 players take part in 6th Shotokan Karate National Championship

MUSCAT: The sixth Shotokan Karate National Championship concluded at the Al Amal Sport Club Hall in Ghala, Muscat, on Friday. Around 350 karatekas 26 clubs, centres and private academies in the Sultanate took part in the championship organised by Shotokan Karate Center under supervision of Muscat Sports Club, the Oman Karate Committee and Oman Committee for Dump and Deaf.

The closing ceremony was held under the auspices of Shaikh Salem bin Hamed al Mahrouqi, Shura Council member and the representative of Wilayat of Adam in presence of Oman Karate Committee member Hamoud bin Salem al Touqi, Nasser bin Hamed al Hassani, Muscat Administration Board member and the general supervisor of age categories and Muscat handball team.

A large number of players from various clubs from all parts of Oman, in addition to the Dump and Deaf team from Al Amal Sport Club took part in the event. Clubs from other countries also took part in the championship such as Ahli Youth Club from the UAE, the International Sport Center from Qatar, Ismaeliya Sport Establishment from Egypt and Poshido Karate Club from Cameroon.

All players were divided according to their weight and age groups in kata and kumite.

The competitions were monitored by a team of national, international and continental coaches, who also took part in a course for referees and coaches during the national championship.

The competitions started in the morning with female categories, then male categories for younger groups and the general categories. After that Aikido Academy demonstrated Aikido art.

Finally all participants were honoured including the first three winner teams of kata and kumite. At the end, cups were handed over to the top four teams, Shabab Al Ahli, SKC, Shitoriyu and The Champ Centre respectively.

The head of SKC, Sensei Nawaz Mukeri handed a shield over to the ceremony sponsor. Also, two shields were handed over to the Oman Karate Committee and Muscat Sport Club. The organising committee thanked Al Amal Sport Club, Child Dentist Centre, Aikido Academy, Second Cap, Mazoon Dairy Company, Al Ainakawi Medical Center and the Oman Women’s Society in Walayat Al Amerat for their participation and support as sponsors in the championship .

