35 per cent of Omani families spend time playing e-games

MUSCAT, DEC 31 – A survey conducted by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) revealed that nearly 35 per cent of Omani families spend time playing electronic games. It also showed that 68 per cent of Omani families have a tablet gadget and PlayStation is the most popular electronic gaming device among Omani families (59 per cent), followed by an Xbox (7 per cent). The survey showed that the mobile phone came at the forefront of the most used devices for playing electronic games (82 per cent), followed by the PlayStation (39 per cent), then tablets (8 per cent). It may be noted that the electronic games industry (or video games) has reached more than $83 billion in 2018.

The survey involved 1,501 citizens in the age group of 18 years and above, and included all governorates of the Sultanate, and various educational levels, age groups, males and females. Around 15 per cent of the participants believed that electronic games should not be allowed at all irrespective of whether they are under 13 years of age or not. PlayStation is the most popular electronic gaming device at 59 per cent, followed by Xbox and Wii Nintendo devices. The most widely used devices for playing electronic games are the mobile phone, PlayStation and tablets, followed by PC, Xbox and Wii (Nintendo). Males play significantly more electronic games than females.