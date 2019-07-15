34,000 plots distributed last year

MUSCAT: The report issued by the Ministry of Housing on the occasion of the Blessed Renaissance Day, which falls on July 23 each year, shows that the ministry seeks to keep abreast of the social and economic changes and e-transformation projects pursued by the government, as it is working on an electronic platform for services, in addition to working on the land management system using GIS. The report pointed out that during 2018, the ministry prepared a series of planning schemes and plans, and made available more than 44,000 plots for various uses across governorates of the Sultanate. It added that the maximum number of plots was granted to the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah with 8,619.

The report said that in 2018, more than 34,000 plots were distributed in various governorates of the Sultanate. The highest percentage of land was distributed in the governorate of Al Dakhiliyah with 8,441 plots for different uses. The residential lands constituted the highest percentage with a total of 30,573 plots. The number of plots for commercial uses distributed during the same period in the Sultanate’s governorates reached 550 plots, in addition to 1,290 plots for commercial-residential uses and 220 plots for industrial uses. The real estate activity in the Sultanate recorded during 2018 more than 406,000 real estate transactions in the various governorates of the Sultanate, focused mostly in the Governorate of North Al Batinah with more than 80,000 real estate transactions.

The number of lands that were registered for the first time in various governorates of the Sultanate in 2018 reached 65,707 plots for different uses. The residential lands were on top with 55,280 residential plots. The number of title deeds issued during the same period was more than 282,000. The number of title deeds issued for the GCC citizens was 1,392 during 2018. The real estate activity during the last year valued more than RO 2,640 million in various governorates. The report pointed out that the number of families benefiting from the social housing programmes during 2018 reached 258 families at a total cost of approximately RO 6 million. — ONA

Related