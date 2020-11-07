34 applications received for use of national emblems

MUSCAT, NOV 7 – The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion said that the number of applications for a permit to use the emblem of the Sultanate of Oman, the dagger and the two swords, and images of His Majesty the Sultan, as well as Sultan Qaboos bin Said on various commercial products have reached 34 to date. These applications were filed for use of the images on the occasion of Sultanate’s celebrations of the glorious 50th National Day. The Ministry said that it was continuously carrying out inspections to monitor the markets, in cooperation with the Consumer Protection Authority. It will take all necessary legal actions against violators and confiscate the materials and products which were found violating the laws and orders regulating them.

The ministry said that the commercial use of the emblem of the Sultanate; dagger and two swords and the Royal emblem; the crown, the dagger and the two swords, as well as the use of the Omani dagger, and the map of the Sultanate on various commercial products without obtaining the necessary approvals from the concerned authorities, is a violation of the law. It was noticed that some of the commercial establishments have put the state emblem, the Royal emblem, or the flag of the Sultanate or the map of the Sultanate on jewellery, other products or items which are produced or manufactured locally or have imported any of them without prior permission from the Ministry and other concerned authorities.

