322 expats held for labour law violations

Muscat: A total of 322 expatriates, including 13 women were arrested from different parts of Muscat governorate for breaking various labour laws on Monday.

The arrests were made during an early morning swoop carried out jointly by officials from the ministry of manpower and Royal Oman Police.

According to a statement from the police, the women were arrested for indulging in immoral activities.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the expatriates who were arrested mostly from Ruwi and Al Hamriyah in the city in the early hours on Monday.