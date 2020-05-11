315 Covid-19 cases in South Batinah, 26 in Sur

The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Oman announced 174 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the total to 3,573, including 17 deaths and 1,211 recoveries.

Today’s figures include 36 Omanis and 138 expatriates, apart from 94 new recoveries.

MOH on Saturday (May 9) announced the death of an 80-year-old Omani woman with Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths registered in the Sultanate to 17 – also the second case to be reported outside Muscat governorate and first from South Batinah (Rustaq).

The government has said that cases are high in South Batinah due to contact with patients and added that the governorate will be closed if cases continue to increase.

Region-wise outside Muscat governorate with main focus areas.

South Batinah – 315 cases

Barka

Cases- 145

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 102

Rustaq

Cases- 49

Deaths – 1

Recovered- 18

Musannah

Cases- 47

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 29

South Sharqiyah – 170 cases

Sur

Cases- 26

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 05

Jaalan Bani Bu Ali

Cases- 131

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 91

North Batinah – 168

Shinas

Cases- 40

Deaths –

Recovered- 27

Suwaiq

Cases- 33

Deaths – 1

Recovered- 20

Suhar

Cases- 49

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 17

Al Dhakilyah – 173 cases

Nizwa

Cases- 61

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 59

Al Dhahirah – 53 cases

Ibri

Cases- 40

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 07

North Sharqiyah – 37 cases

Dhofar – 18 cases

Salalah

Cases- 18

Deaths – 0

Recovered- -11

Musandam – Six cases

Buraimi – 19 cases