315 Covid-19 cases in South Batinah, 26 in Sur
The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Oman announced 174 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the total to 3,573, including 17 deaths and 1,211 recoveries.
Today’s figures include 36 Omanis and 138 expatriates, apart from 94 new recoveries.
MOH on Saturday (May 9) announced the death of an 80-year-old Omani woman with Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths registered in the Sultanate to 17 – also the second case to be reported outside Muscat governorate and first from South Batinah (Rustaq).
The government has said that cases are high in South Batinah due to contact with patients and added that the governorate will be closed if cases continue to increase.
Region-wise outside Muscat governorate with main focus areas.
South Batinah – 315 cases
Barka
Cases- 145
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 102
Rustaq
Cases- 49
Deaths – 1
Recovered- 18
Musannah
Cases- 47
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 29
South Sharqiyah – 170 cases
Sur
Cases- 26
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 05
Jaalan Bani Bu Ali
Cases- 131
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 91
North Batinah – 168
Shinas
Cases- 40
Deaths –
Recovered- 27
Suwaiq
Cases- 33
Deaths – 1
Recovered- 20
Suhar
Cases- 49
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 17
Al Dhakilyah – 173 cases
Nizwa
Cases- 61
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 59
Al Dhahirah – 53 cases
Ibri
Cases- 40
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 07
North Sharqiyah – 37 cases
Dhofar – 18 cases
Salalah
Cases- 18
Deaths – 0
Recovered- -11
Musandam – Six cases
Buraimi – 19 cases