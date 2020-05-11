Local Main 

315 Covid-19 cases in South Batinah, 26 in Sur

The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Oman announced 174 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the total to 3,573 including 17 deaths and 1,211 recoveries.

Today’s figures include 36 Omanis and 138 expatriates, apart from 94 new recoveries.

MOH  on Saturday (May 9) announced the death of an 80-year-old Omani woman with Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths registered in the Sultanate to 17 – also the second case to be reported outside Muscat governorate and first from South Batinah (Rustaq).

The government has said that cases are high in South Batinah due to contact with patients and added that the governorate will be closed if cases continue to increase.

Region-wise outside Muscat governorate with main focus areas.

South Batinah – 315 cases

Barka
Cases- 145
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 102

Rustaq
Cases- 49
Deaths – 1
Recovered- 18

Musannah
Cases- 47
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 29

South Sharqiyah – 170 cases

Sur
Cases- 26
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 05

Jaalan Bani Bu Ali
Cases- 131
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 91

North Batinah – 168

Shinas
Cases- 40
Deaths –
Recovered- 27

Suwaiq
Cases- 33
Deaths – 1
Recovered- 20

Suhar
Cases- 49
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 17

Al Dhakilyah – 173 cases

Nizwa
Cases- 61
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 59

Al Dhahirah – 53 cases

Ibri
Cases- 40
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 07

North Sharqiyah – 37 cases

Dhofar – 18 cases

Salalah
Cases- 18
Deaths – 0
Recovered- -11

Musandam – Six cases

Buraimi – 19 cases

 

