309 Covid-19 cases in South Batinah, 46 in Rustaq
The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Oman announced 175 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total to 3,399, including 17 deaths and 1,117 recoveries.
MOH on Saturday (May 9) announced the death of an 80-year-old Omani woman with Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths registered in the Sultanate to 17 – also the second case to be reported outside Muscat governorate and first from South Batinah (Rustaq).
The government has said that cases are high in South Batinah due to contact with patients and added that the governorate will be closed if cases continue to increase.
Region-wise outside Muscat governorate with main focus areas.
South Batinah – 309 cases
Barka
Cases- 143
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 69
Rustaq
Cases- 46
Deaths – 1
Recovered- 10
Musannah
Cases- 46
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 23
South Sharqiyah – 157 cases
Jaalan Bani Bu Ali
Cases- 116
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 87
North Batinah – 160
Shinas
Cases- 38
Deaths –
Recovered- 21
Suwaiq
Cases- 32
Deaths – 1
Recovered- 18
Suhar
Cases- 44
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 16
Al Dhakilyah – 168 cases
Nizwa
Cases- 61
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 59
Al Dhahirah – 53 cases
Ibri
Cases- 40
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 07
North Sharqiyah – 37 cases
Dhofar – 18 cases
Salalah
Cases- 18
Deaths – 0
Recovered- -11
Musandam – Six cases
Buraimi – 15 cases