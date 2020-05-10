Local Main 

309 Covid-19 cases in South Batinah, 46 in Rustaq

Oman Observer

The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Oman announced 175 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total to 3,399 including 17 deaths and 1,117 recoveries.

MOH  on Saturday (May 9) announced the death of an 80-year-old Omani woman with Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths registered in the Sultanate to 17 – also the second case to be reported outside Muscat governorate and first from South Batinah (Rustaq).

The government has said that cases are high in South Batinah due to contact with patients and added that the governorate will be closed if cases continue to increase.

Region-wise outside Muscat governorate with main focus areas.

South Batinah – 309 cases

Barka
Cases- 143
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 69

Rustaq
Cases- 46
Deaths – 1
Recovered- 10

Musannah
Cases- 46
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 23

South Sharqiyah – 157 cases

Jaalan Bani Bu Ali
Cases- 116
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 87

North Batinah – 160

Shinas
Cases- 38
Deaths –
Recovered- 21

Suwaiq
Cases- 32
Deaths – 1
Recovered- 18

Suhar
Cases- 44
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 16

Al Dhakilyah – 168 cases

Nizwa
Cases- 61
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 59

Al Dhahirah – 53 cases

Ibri
Cases- 40
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 07

North Sharqiyah – 37 cases

Dhofar – 18 cases

Salalah
Cases- 18
Deaths – 0
Recovered- -11

Musandam – Six cases

Buraimi – 15 cases

 

