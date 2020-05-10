309 Covid-19 cases in South Batinah, 46 in Rustaq

The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Oman announced 175 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total to 3,399, including 17 deaths and 1,117 recoveries.

MOH on Saturday (May 9) announced the death of an 80-year-old Omani woman with Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths registered in the Sultanate to 17 – also the second case to be reported outside Muscat governorate and first from South Batinah (Rustaq).

The government has said that cases are high in South Batinah due to contact with patients and added that the governorate will be closed if cases continue to increase.

Region-wise outside Muscat governorate with main focus areas.

South Batinah – 309 cases

Barka

Cases- 143

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 69

Rustaq

Cases- 46

Deaths – 1

Recovered- 10

Musannah

Cases- 46

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 23

South Sharqiyah – 157 cases

Jaalan Bani Bu Ali

Cases- 116

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 87

North Batinah – 160

Shinas

Cases- 38

Deaths –

Recovered- 21

Suwaiq

Cases- 32

Deaths – 1

Recovered- 18

Suhar

Cases- 44

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 16

Al Dhakilyah – 168 cases

Nizwa

Cases- 61

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 59

Al Dhahirah – 53 cases

Ibri

Cases- 40

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 07

North Sharqiyah – 37 cases

Dhofar – 18 cases

Salalah

Cases- 18

Deaths – 0

Recovered- -11

Musandam – Six cases

Buraimi – 15 cases