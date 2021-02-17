3,000 arriving passengers in quarantine centres

A total of 110 institutional quarantine facilities have been set up so far in all governorates of the Sultanate with more than 3,000 arriving passengers received over the past two days.

The practice of institutional quarantine for all incoming passengers mandated by the Supreme Committee started on Monday. The committee decided on a 7-day mandatory institutional quarantine for all arrivals through land, sea and airports and the visitors have to bear the expenses as many did not comply with home quarantine and others violated the measures approved by the committee.