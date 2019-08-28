300 new students join Rustaq College

Rustaq, August 28 – Rustaq College of Education commenced its orientation week activities earlier this week for its new batch of 300 students for the academic year 2019-2020 in teacher training in English language. The opening ceremony of the orientation week began with the speech of the College Dean Dr Ahmed al Badri. “You are starting a new journey as students. Rustaq College has high hopes in you. Remember that each one of you has great skills and abilities. You will improve these abilities at this campus and you will for sure gain new skills and experiences, and realise your potential in your college life’’.

The programme also included a lecture titled “The varsity life: ambitions and challenges” delivered by Dr Hashil al Ghafri, an associate professor from the department of Educational studies at the College. It was followed with a skit delivered by Rustaq theatre group about the varsity life and its funny situations. In the conclusion of the first day of activities, the academic departments held an open academic dialogue of academics and students in which various details about academic life were introduced.

The second day of the orientation week included tests for the students in English language, Information Technology and Mathematics programmes.

Another fruitful symposium on time management was delivered on the third day of this week presented by Dr Sultan al Fazari, the head of General Requirements department, where students were advised to balance their study and other college activities which are the key to a successful varsity life and each student has to learn self-evaluation and personal motivation to achieve success.

