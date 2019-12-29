300 enthusiasts from 17 countries witnessed eclipse from camp in Mahout

MUSCAT: More than 300 enthusiasts from over 17 countries attended the Omani Astronomical Society’s annular eclipse camp in Ras al Ruwais in Mahout last Thursday. Mazen bin Ali al Jalandani, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Eclipse, said, “To promote scientific tourism in the Sultanate and achieve one of the goals of Vision 2040, the annular eclipse camp was set up in Ras al Ruwais for science enthusiasts to monitor the rare astronomical phenomenon on December 26.

“All visitors to the camp published and shared the photos they took of the eclipse through social networking sites.” Al Jalandani added, “The visitors were of various nationalities including those from Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Iraq, Switzerland, Croatia, Britain. Iran, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand and Oman. “The camp lasted for two days and included lectures based on the research and studies on the annular eclipse phenomenon.”

Al Jalandani said the Omani Astronomical Society will organise another astronomical camp on June 21, 2020, inviting enthusiasts from all over the world as this phenomenon will not happen for 83 years in the skies of the Sultanate. The camp was organised in partnership with the Department of Astronomical Affairs of the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, Ministry of Tourism, Omran and The Research Council (TRC), PDO, Omani LNG and Oman Broadband Company.