30% of population to get vaccines by July: MOH

Muscat: Indications are that life will return to normal in the Sultanate by the end of this year, said a senior official at the Ministry of Health.

Dr. Mohammad bin Saif al Hosani, Undersecretary for Health Affairs and Member of the Supreme Committee said that the Sultanate will immunize 30% of the population by the end of June, and 70% by the end of this year.

“We extended the interval between the two doses to ten weeks and there is a plan to use a health passport to travel between countries and it is under study,” he said in an interview.

Indications are that almost normal life will return by the end of this year.

“While more batches are expected to arrive in the coming days, vaccines will be widely available next summer. European studies have shown that a single dose is sufficient to protect against admission to intensive care or death.”

He said that the number of vaccinated people in the Sultanate has reached 91,000 and added that we are now at the beginning of the third wave. “We hope everyone will abide by the commitment to limit the rise in injuries.”

He added that the Sultanate is working to provide about a quarter of a million doses of Corona vaccine by the end of this month.

He also stressed that the Sultanate has a more stringent system in choosing vaccines.

He stated that the Ministry is working to provide 5, 400, 000 thousand doses during this year.