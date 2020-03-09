3-year-old tests positive for virus in Kerala

A three-year-old child in Kerala, who had recently traveled to Italy, has been tested positive for coronavirus, news agency ANI reported. The child has been kept in isolation ward at Ernakulam Medical College, it added.

Another news agency IANS also confirmed the news, saying that the child had traveled to Italy along with his parents and had returned on March 7. This is the sixth new positive case in the state.

The central government had on Sunday confirmed five (5) new cases who had a travel history to Italy.

Meanwhile, a factory worker who came in contact with the coronavirus positive businessman from Agra has also tested positive, IANS reported. The new patient was admitted to Agra district hospital while three suspected

This takes the total number of cases to 41 in the country. The coronavirus outbreak has spread to over 90 countries with over 1 lakh cases worldwide.

After five fresh coronavirus cases in the state, the Kerala government on Sunday issued a renewed alert and warned action against those hiding travel history to affected nations.

Pathanamthitta district in Kerala has declared a holiday for all educational institutes for the next three days. In neighboring Kottayam also, schools and colleges have been ordered shut.

Meanwhile, pre-primary sections of most schools in Bengaluru will remain shut until further notice as a precautionary step following rising cases of COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus, in the country, the Karnataka government has said.