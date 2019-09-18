3 tonnes of drugs seized in Oman

Muscat: 7 suspects of Asian nationalities were arrested on charges of drug smuggling attempt.

A source at the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said that the ROP in cooperation with some citizens seized three tonnes of drug on the coastline of Niyabat Al Ashkhara in the Governorate of South Al Sharqiyah.

The source added that the drug quantity was hidden inside boxes and placed on a boat in order to smuggle them outside the Sultanate.

Legal actions have been initiated against the suspects.

ROP urges citizens and residents to cooperate with ROP to combat drugs and smugglers via 1444 or heading to the nearest police station.