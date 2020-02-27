3 players from TNBA Oman make it to national team

MUSCAT: Three players from The National Basketball Academy Oman — Sultan al Ghafri, Laith Khimji and Faisal al Abri — have been selected to the national team to represent the country this summer.

The National Basketball Academy (TNBA) is a professional basketball training and programming organisation. TNBA runs year-round basketball programmes including camps, clinics, leagues, teams, tournaments, and training. The company was established in Cleveland, Ohio in 2003. NBA currently represent four teams in various markets spanning across the United States and also conducts international basketball operations in Oman, Spain, France, Brazil, and Argentina. TNBA Oman has been conducting basketball development training sessions for the past five years in Muscat, Oman.

The Academy conducts training sessions from ages seven through eighteen in three separate locations — A’soud Global School, The American International School Of Muscat, and Muscat College.

Coach Randy Motilal Singh looks to continue to expand the game within the Muscat region and is looking forward to the continued development within the players of the academy.

