3 Omanis among 5 dead in collision

Muscat, August 25 – Five people died after a ready mix truck collided with a taxi near the Suwaiq roundabout on Sunday. The victims included two Omanis, two Bangladeshi nationals and a Filipino were declared dead before they were brought to the hospital. Another expatriate was seriously injured in the accident and was admitted at Suwaiq Central Hospital, said ROP officials. According to Khalid bin Mohammed al Shukaili, an eye witness, the incident happened when the taxi was hit by the truck coming from the opposite side on the dual carriageway. “Accidents of this nature happen in this area from time to time as trucks are diverted to the Al Batinah Highway. As a result, there is heavy traffic on the main road that links many governorates and wilayats,” he said.

While the number of accidents has dropped over the past three years, the deaths from these accidents remain at same levels. According to official statistics, speed, overtaking and negligence, and bad behaviour are the main causes of road accidents in Oman. Majority of accidents in Oman are due to collision between vehicles. While most of the road accident-related deaths (both Omanis and expatriates) are reported from Muscat, North and South Al Batinah governorates, Al Dakhiliyah and Al Sharqiyah North governorates saw a relatively high number of citizens losing lives due to road accidents.