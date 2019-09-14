3 Omanis, 3 expats die in Salalah car accident

Three Omanis and three expatriates including a baby lost their lives when the cars they were travelling collided on Adam-Thamrait road on Friday.

Both cars were totally wrecked in the accident at Giftain, some 20 kilometres from Salalah.

Eyewitnesses told the Observer that the cars turned turtle many times before it halted after hitting a

roadside barricade.

Suwaid bin Said al Shemaisi, executive manager, corporate affairs, Port of Sohar; his six-year- old son Said bin Suwaid al Shemaisi; and Mohammed bin Salem al Mamari, Senior Accountant of Port of Sohar

and Freezone, died on the spot.

Sources close to Suwaid said that he was on his way back from Salalah after dropping his daughter

who recently secured admission in a college. “Suwaid has been working for the Port of Sohar since the beginning and he was a friend and a perfect colleague. His demise is great loss for the entire organisation and I register my deepest condolences to the families of Suwaid and Mohammed,” Mark Geilenkirchen, CEO of Port of Sohar and Freezone told the Observer, adding that, “he

will be deeply missed’’.

Dubai residents, Gausulla Khan, wife Aysha Sidhiqui, 8-month old son Hamza Khan, 3-year-old

daughter Haniya Sidhiqa, were on a visit to Salalah. Haniya, who sustained serious injuries was given

first aid at the Haima Hospital and later shifted to Nizwa Hospital.

“Bodies of the three from the family were sent to their home in Hyderabad, India on Oman Air

flight WY 235 on Saturday”, P T K Shameer, said a social worker who helped completed documentation in Muscat.