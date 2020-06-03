3 held for hunting Arabian gazelle in Sadah

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Wildlife monitors of the Directorate of Environment and Climate Affairs in Dhofar Governorate in cooperation with Royal Oman Police (ROP) arrested 3 citizens for hunting an Arabian gazelle in the Wilayat of Sadah.

Police took legal action against the offenders and seized the crime.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs urged the public to report wildlife violations confirming that legal procedures will be taken against the violators.