3 flights to carry Indians home tomorrow

Muscat: Three flights of Air India Express will carry Indians in Oman to three destinations in India, as part of the second phase of the national repatriation programme on Wednesday.

Accordingly, IX 818 will carry passengers from Muscat to Bangaluru at 1.15pm (arrival: Bangaluru at 6.15 Local Time); IX 714 from Muscat to Kannur at 3.15pm (arrival: Kannur at 8.30pm LT); and IX 342 from Salalah to Kozhikode at 3.25pm (arrival: Kozhikode at 8.40 LT).

This is part of the total of 11 flights which are scheduled to fly Indian nationals from the Sultanate of Oman to various Indian destinations, the first of which took off from Muscat International Airport to Trivandrum at 1.15 pm on May 17.

Pregnant women, people needing urgent medical attention, stranded visitors, workers who lost their jobs due to downsising, infants, and people having family emergencies are given priority to board the flights, according to Indian Embassy sources.

The Government of India added three more flights to the existing eight flights announced earlier in order to accelerate the repatriation process from May 17 to 23 thus making total 11 flights in the second phase. As part of the first phase, two flights carried stranded Indians to Kochin on May 9 and another one Chennai on May 12.

“All these are possible with the support of the authorities of the Sultanate of Oman, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ROP, the Airport Authority and all concerned”, said Munu Mahawer, the Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman.

As many as 149 flights are expected to operate between India and more than 40 other countries bringing back the stranded Indians. This includes feeder flights as well operated by different countries.

Details of all the other 6 flights being operated from tomorrow are:

Thursday 21 May 2020 Muscat – Calicut

Thursday 21 May 2020 Muscat – Delhi

Friday 22 May 2020 Muscat – Kannur

Saturday 23 May 2020 Muscat – Kochi

Saturday 23 May 2020 Muscat – Trivandrum

Saturday 23 May 2020 Muscat – Gaya

(Courtesy: Indian Embassy, Muscat)

The Embassy will make further announcements relating to additional flights to India as and when the flights are scheduled and passengers shortlisted.