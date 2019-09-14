3 elements that control the outcome of any idea

Humans communicate at a sophisticated level, but it is interesting to zoom into macro concepts and identify communication patterns. We realise that the success (and at times the failure) of an idea has little to do with the idea itself, but rather with the way such idea was presented.

The 3 core elements of communicating any idea are: Content, Layout, Flow

Those in marketing and advertising have heard for sure the old motto: “Content is king.” But as far as I am concerned, content alone is not enough. When communicating an idea, one must keep in mind that delivery of the content happens through a carefully chosen Layout, able to bring the idea at a sensorial level for the audience. Lastly, seldom an idea is made of one single display, being it a slide on a presentation, an advertisement or a post on social media.

Hence, the Flow glues together good Content with excellent Layout. The Flow defines precisely the speed of execution and delivery of any idea. For masterpiece of communication, creative and marketing authors were able to bring to the targeted audience an individual piece that was able to blend to perfection the 3 ingredients.

Here are some examples.

In the ‘80s, gyms and fitness were not a fashionable trend as they are now. Many of us might have forgotten about it, but the physical appearance craze begun through that decade and protended until today. At that time, brands that we now know for their interest in making everyone an athlete, were merely scratching the surface of the riddle: how to get anyone to exercise?

Nike cut it down with a single liner that is perhaps unmatched in the advertising industry: “Just do it.” This award winning motto and ad, has been delivering to perfection — for nearly 40 years — the content, the layout and the workflow.

The Content is down to essence — 3 words — one of the fastest deliveries in history. The words are carefully chosen from the English dictionary to be simple and straight to the point, but at the same time generic enough to allow the message to evolve over time.

The “do” means “run” when Nike wants to sell products belonging to their core business: running shoes or attire. But the same “do” can also

refer to any other business vertical of the group.

The Layout comes across with simplicity, which evokes in the viewer the ability of the message to go from the conscious mind, straight into the subconscious mind. It is usually displayed in white font and logo over a black background, as an emphasis that we can only do or not do. The clever use of black and white shows to the user that a decision has to be made.

The use of strong and bold typography represents the commitment that the viewer must have, spelling: “once you decide to do it, you will continue with it.” Lastly, the legendary swoosh logo sits below the words as a signature to “the agreement” that the consumer is metaphorically signing with the brand.

The workflow is about the implementation of the same content and layout over a prolonged period of time.

A workflow strategically planned is able to provide longevity to any idea. Nike reiterated the message over and over again with consistency and precision. As new lines of products were launched over the decades, it almost feels that the products were designed around the motto, and not the other way around.

Another great example of combining to perfection content, layout and workflow is the Coca Cola self-annihilation of the brand when the logo was replaced by names. In 2011, the most famous beverage on earth decided to jump from endorsing celebrities and global events, to celebrating each customer one by one.

It was something never attempted before by a global brand, and Coca Cola put it together to perfection. Each can of the beverage carries a name, so that the consumer would be able to think of some friends and symbolically sharing the drink with them.

The content is simply a name. The layout places the names in a “instagram-able” way, encouraging users to take and share pictures of the can.

The workflow implies that Coca Cola has achieved so much success thanks to the customers, and writing our names on the cans is a way to share the glory with each of us.

In a very crowded era, where everyone is entitled to 15 minutes of fame, as foreseen by the visionary Andy Warhol in the late ‘60s, having a message that stands out has become the mission of all the experts in communication. The secret formula is now revealed: Content, Layout, Workflow.

