3 dead in Chile violence; army declares curfew

SANTIAGO: The Chilean military declared a night-time curfew in the capital on Saturday and President Sebastian Pinera announced he would freeze an unpopular public transport policy, as the government struggled to tackle widespread unrest in the streets over fare hikes.

The general in charge of security in Santiago under a state of emergency imposed at the weekend announced a curfew in the city and outlying areas between 10 pm on Saturday and 7 am on Sunday.

As the curfew came into effect, crowds of thousands of people marched, gathered in public squares and came out of their homes to take part in traditional pot-banging protests, witnesses said.

Fires continued to burn and looters were seen in flashpoints around the city of six million people where earlier police and military clashed with protesters. There was also significant unrest in the port city of Valparaiso, seat of Chile Congress, where the government also declared military rule late on Saturday, and in the southern city of Concepcion.

“We invite all citizens to return to their homes and to evaluate the measures that the government has arranged and cooperate, to protect their family, their integrity and their own assets,” said General Javier Iturriaga del Campo, the military officer put in charge of establishing order in Santiago.

The decision to deploy the armed forces was met with widespread shock in a nation that lived under the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet between 1973-90.

Pinera, a centre-right businessman, announced he would reverse public transport fare increases which had caused widespread protests after they were announced on October 6.

Chile is one of Latin America’s wealthiest nations but also among its most unequal. Frustrations over the high cost of living in Santiago have become a political flashpoint, prompting calls for reforms on everything from the country’s tax and labour codes to its pension system.

The president said in a national address broadcast from the presidential palace in Santiago that he had listened “with humility” to “the voice of my compatriots” and to discontent over the high cost of living and patchy public services.

He also announced a working group to address the concerns of protesters. Popular ride-sharing applications including Uber sent messages to customers that they would not be able to operate during the curfew.

During the day, soldiers in armoured personnel carriers reinforcing riot police using tear gas and water canons confronted demonstrators in fierce clashes in several squares, police confirmed. — Reuters

