3 agreements signed on sidelines of National Science Week 2021

MUSCAT: Dr Abdullah bin Khamis Ambusaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Education, signed three agreements on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the National Science Week 2021 at the Ministry’s headquarter.

The first agreement was between the Ministry represented by the Centre for Career Guidance and Student Counselling and the SMN Power Holding Company to support and finance the “My School Product” project. The agreement is for the implementation and installation of a sheltered house for aquaculture in Rashid Bin Al Waleed School for Basic Education (5-12) in Muscat Governorate. Dr Abdullah bin Humaid al Yahya, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company, signed the agreement.

“My School Product” project greatly contributes to instilling a culture of entrepreneurial work and achieving scientific and cognitive integration based on experimentation and application between the various curricula.

The second agreement was between the Ministry, represented by the Department of Innovation and Scientific Olympiad, and the Ishraqa Foundation, the social responsibility wing at Khimji Ramdas, to support the “Stimazon Initiative” for students of the Sultanate’s public and private schools. Anil Khimji, Chairman of the Board of Director at the company, signed the agreement.

The third agreement was between the Ministry and each of the Al Batinah Energy Company, Sohar Energy Company, and Al Alawi Institute for Human Resources Development. The agreement came to organise a competition for 200 students from public and private schools from various governorates of the Sultanate in the field of designing and preparing smart applications under the title: “Emerging Smart Application Developers Prize”. The agreement was signed by Mohammed al Rawahi, CEO of Al Batinah Energy company, Yaqoub bin Harbi al Harthi, CEO of Sohar Energy company, and Yusra bint Jumah al Alawi, CEO Al Alawi Institute for Human Resources Development.

Meanwhile, the National Science Week 2021 continues its activities for the third day online through (Google Meet) under the slogan “Our sustainable environment”, covering a wide variety of topics throughout the week during morning and evening sessions every day.