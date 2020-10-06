2nd Pharmacoeconomics workshop kicks-off

Muscat: The 2nd online training workshop on applying Pharmacoeconomics, organised by the Ministry of Health (MOH), represented by the Professional Development & Career Guidance Section in the Directorate General of Medical Supplies (DGMS) in collaboration with Merck Company has kicked off.

A number of specialists in health economic management from the Sultanate and abroad along with the MOH pharmacists are participating in the workshop.

The two-week workshop aims to introduce the key concepts of Pharmacoeconomics and scientific ways of its implementation and discuss the implications of results of Pharmacoeconomics study in the Sultanate, as well as understanding the assessment of economic studies of the new and existing pharmaceutical products in order to make the best decision and ensure better results for the patient. –ONA