2nd Oman Economic & Free Zone Summit to take place in October

The Public Authority for Investment Promotion and Export Development (Ithraa) along with events management firm Free Zone Watch will host the second annual Oman Economic & Free Zone Summit (OEFZS) in October this year, providing an opportunity for investors from around the world to learn first-hand of the industrial opportunities which exist in the Sultanate’s free zones, economic zones and industrial estates.

Building on the success of the 2018 edition, which convened 300 delegates and garnered local and regional press coverage, 2019’s summit is targeting an attendance of more than 500, with an expanded programme spread across three days, October 21 to 23. Yahya al Jabri, Chairman of the Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD) and also chairman of Ithraa, described the inaugural summit as an ideal “platform for dialogue”, while Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, pointed to the summit’s ability to “enhance economic ties with the rest of the world”.

Delegates can expect three days of insight and access into the Sultanate’s economic opportunities. Day 1 will take the form of a half-day summit, with national and international panellists, keynote speeches and break-out sessions around the theme ‘A Diversified Hub for Logistics & Industry’. The second half of the day will witness the inauguration of Oman International B2B Forum, where a selected representation of Omani businesses will get the opportunity to meet international delegates from China, India and beyond.

Day 2 will focus on ‘deal room’ meetings and networking, while Day 3 will give delegates an opportunity to visit a selected free zone, special economic zone or industrial estate.

“In everything we do, our focus is to promote the growth and success of the free zone sector,” says Banu Senel, CEO of Free Zone Watch. “We are happy to organise Oman Economic & Free Zone Summit, as the flagship event for facilitating substantive dialogue, and presenting tangible opportunities to those investors considering the Sultanate of Oman as their next investment destination.”

