2,901 laid-off nationals get benefits

Muscat, Dec 16 – As many as 2,901 laid-off nationals have availed of the Job Security System by the end of November (84 per cent males and 16 per cent females), according to data published by the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI).

The Social Security System represents one of the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and seeks to provide a dignified livelihood for nationals who lose their jobs due to reasons beyond their control by bridging the transitional gap between their former job and the new employment. The system provides a temporary benefit for them until they land a new job that matches their skills and qualification.

The data revealed that some 1,935 beneficiaries earned a monthly benefit below RO 300 while 812 beneficiaries earned a monthly benefit between RO 300 and RO 500. Another 113 beneficiaries received a monthly benefit between RO 500 and RO 700. Seventeen beneficiaries received between RO 700 and RO 900 and 15 beneficiaries received an amount ranging between RO 900 and RO 1,100 while 9 beneficiaries received a benefit between RO 1,100 and RO 1,800.

Beneficiaries with less than five years of service in the private sector accounted for 45.8 per cent and those with services years between 5 and 10 years made up 26 per cent. Those with 10 to 15 years of service made up 19.2 per cent while the rest of the beneficiaries (6 per cent) have between 15 to 20 years of service.

Among those who benefited from the Job Security System, 28 per cent were in the age group 26-30 years, 22 per cent in the age group 31-34 years, 17.7 per cent in the age group 21-25 years, 17.3 per cent in the age group 36-40 years and 9.8 per cent in the age group 40-45 years.

The committee entrusted with overseeing the implementation of the Job Security System earlier called on all nationals who were laid off due to reasons beyond their control, to apply for unemployment benefit.

Shamsa al Riyamiyah