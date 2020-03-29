29 people recovered from Covid-19: Minister

Muscat: Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, said that 29 people have recovered from the coronavirus disease with no deaths reported.

He said 23 cases are being hospitalized , including three cases in the intensive care unit.

The minister said that home-based isolation has been implemented for centuries and was applied in previous pandemics. He added if it applied properly, it contributes to control the spread of the contagion.

The institutional quarantine can contribute to spreading the contagion more than the house quarantine if the isolated persons did not comply with the rules, the minister said adding that China has successfully contained the coronavirus disease by applying house-based quarantine.

The minister said that the Supreme Committee convenes on a permanent basis and it is impossible to predict when the coronavirus pandemic will be over.

The minister said, “Social distancing during the upcoming period will help to avoid dire consequences. Aging people and those with underlying health conditions should commit to house isolation because they are exposed to high risk.

Most Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate are in the age group 16-59 years but anybody can be infected with coronavirus, the minister said, adding that self-isolation is mandatory for those who have respiratory diseases.

The minister said that some people who were subjected to the institutional quarantine disobeyed the guidelines confirming that everybody coming from abroad should undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Washing hands and social distancing prevent the infection with coronavirus disease, the minister said adding that the cases are expected to increase over the coming period

The minister said that the central laboratory of the ministry of health serves all the governorates of the Sultanate.

The minister added: “The majority of the Omani society have heeded the instructions but we should not be lenient because this is an exceptional situation. The Ministry of Health is committed to transparency and is disclosing new cases

on a daily basis.”