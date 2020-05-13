2,875 applications filed for amendment of expat labour permits in April 2020

Muscat: The Ministry of Manpower has said that the number of electronically processed applications for amendment of expatriates’ labour permits in April 2020 stood at 2,875 of them 2,864 commercial and 11 private.

Muscat Governorate registered the largest number of such applications—1,583 applications while the Governorate of Musandam registered the least—10 applications for amendment of expat labour permits.

The Expat Labour Permit Amendment Service comes handy as employers at the private sector access the service online to amend the data of their respective establishments/firms. –ONA