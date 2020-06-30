280 new cases in North Batinah, 200 in South Batinah

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced 1,010 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 776 Omanis and 234 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 40, 070.

Seven new deaths were also reported due to Covid-19, taking the total toll to 176.

Of the total deaths reported, 108 of them are residents and 68 Omanis; 96 of them are in the 15-69 age group, 80 in the 60+ group and 147 of them are males.

Of the total 169 deaths, Muscat topped the list with 119, followed by South Batinah 18, North Batinah 17, Al Dhakilyah 6, South al Sharqiyah 5, North Sharqiyah 1, Dhofar 4, Al Dhahirah 1, Buraimi 5.

In the GCC, Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,599 deaths, followed by UAE 314, Kuwait 350, Qatar 113, and Bahrain 86.

On Tuesday, Muscat reported 287 new cases

North al Batinah 280,

South al Batinah 200,

Al Dhakilyah 85,

Al-Wusta 4,

South Sharqiyah 20,

North Sharqiyah 39,

Al Buraimi 29,

Al Dhahirah 15,

Dhofar 50

Musandam 1.

Within Muscat, Bausher reported 73 new cases, Seeb, 122, Amerat 17, Muttrah 49, Muscat 4 and Quriyat 22.

As of June 25, Oman nearly reported 27,000 cases in one month.

The number of deaths increased from 36 on May 24 to 153 as of June 26.

There is no conclusive evidence the opening businesses in the packages one to three has a role in increasing the cases, the government said.

MOH also reported that 1, 003 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 23, 425 in Oman.

A total of 51 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 437, including 117 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).