275 Covid-19 cases today in Muscat

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Oman announced 322 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total to 4,341, including 17 deaths and 1,303 recoveries.

Today’s figures include 80 Omanis and 242 expatriates, apart from 14 new recoveries.

275 of the total 322 cases reported on Thursday were from Muscat, taking the total in the capital to 3,246.

The number of cases as per the wilayats in Muscat:

Muttrah

Cases – 2,168

Deaths – 9

Recovered- 470

Bausher

Cases- 452

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 76

Quriyat

Cases- 7

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 0

Al Amerat

Cases- 92

Deaths –

Recovered- 13

Al Seeb

Cases- 502

Deaths – 6

Recovered- 95

Muscat

Cases- 25

Deaths – 0

Recovered- 4