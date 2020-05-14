CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

275 Covid-19 cases today in Muscat

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Oman announced 322 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total to 4,341 including 17 deaths and 1,303 recoveries.

Today’s figures include 80 Omanis and 242 expatriates, apart from 14 new recoveries.

275 of the total 322 cases reported on Thursday were from Muscat, taking the total in the capital to 3,246.

The number of cases as per the wilayats in Muscat:

Muttrah
Cases – 2,168
Deaths – 9
Recovered- 470

Bausher
Cases- 452
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 76

Quriyat
Cases- 7
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 0

Al Amerat
Cases- 92
Deaths –
Recovered- 13

Al Seeb
Cases- 502
Deaths – 6
Recovered- 95

Muscat
Cases- 25
Deaths – 0
Recovered- 4

Why were Oman’s cases so high in the last two days?

