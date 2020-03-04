2,700 under quarantine as schools told to follow norms

MUSCAT, MARCH 4 – The Sultanate on Wednesday announced new measures to be followed by the public, schools and authorities, while reiterating people to stay away from rumours. The Majlis Ash’shura hosted Dr Saif al Abri, Director-General of Disease Surveillance and Control, who said the number of cases registered in the Sultanate stood at 15 as of Wednesday and around 2,700 people were under domestic and institutional quarantine. Earlier, the Ministry of Health has announced three new cases of the Coronavirus. Of the three cases, two of which are Iranian nationals, and the third one is an Omani national. This brings the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 15.

Dr Al Abri said legal measures of Infectious Diseases Law will be initiated against groups that do not adhere to domestic quarantine procedures. The Public Prosecution warned that anyone who rejects the procedures of isolations of infected or suspected to be infected with the new Coronavirus is deemed to be perpetrator of a crime punishable by the law. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has issued measures to be followed by schools to avoid spreading of the virus. The acting under-secretary, Ministry of Education for Planning and Human Resources Development, called for postponing of all extracurricular or educational activities at the governorate or school level until further notice.

“Schools shall conduct campaigns that include a segment in the morning assembly for tips on preventive measures to be followed to reduce the spread of infectious diseases,” a circular from the ministry said. They shall put notices and posters at suitable places that are easy to read and follow by students, apart from social media and text messages to spread the culture of awareness and health education in the school as well as the local community. Schools shall find a suitable mechanism for the operations of the cafeteria which is appropriate for the density of students in the school, which will avoid crowding of students at the same place. School bus drivers shall keep windows open during transportation and clean buses regularly with sanitary sterilisers and disinfectants.