Oman reports 27 new Covid-19 cases, total 484

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday announced the registration of 27 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, bringing the total cases to 484, including three deaths.

109 cases have recovered.

On Friday, the third death related to Covid-19 was reported in Oman – first from the expatriate community – is also from the capital.

Prior to this, two Covid-19 deaths reported in the Sultanate have been from Muscat – first death, a 72-year-old citizen, was recorded on March 31 and the second death, again a 72-year-old citizen who contracted the disease earlier was reported on Saturday, April 4.

The Ministry also advised all citizens and residents to keep on washing hands with water and soap, as well as avoiding touching the face, nose, mouth, and eyes and following the healthy habits when coughing and sneezing.

Full adherence to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH is further required, it said.

 

 

 

