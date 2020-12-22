255,400 insured nationals in the private sector

Muscat: The number of Omanis employed by the private sector and have insurance stood at 255,400 at the end of November, a 2.4 per cent decrease compared to the same period of 2019, according to data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NSCI).

The majority of those (57,000) occupy clerical jobs while 55,000 occupy basic and assisting engineering jobs. There are 42,000 nationals in services jobs and 30,000 occupy business management roles.

According to the NCSI data, 70,000 Omanis earn salaries between RO 325 and RO 400 with a decrease of 9.8 per cent over the corresponding period of last year. The number of nationals earning salaries between RO 400 and RO 500 was 53,000 whilst 32,000 earn salaries between RO 1,000 and RO 2,000.

Those who earn salaries of RO 2,000 and above represent 15,000, a 10.2 per cent increase while nationals earning salaries between RO 500 and RO 600 represent 29,000, a 6.3 increase. The number of nationals earning salaries between RO 700 and RO 800 was 14,000, 6.6 per cent increase while the number of those earning salaries between RO 600 and RO 700 has dropped by 4.6 per cent to 22,000.

Omani nationals earning salaries between RO 800 and RO 900 represent 10,000 while those earning salaries between RO 900 and RO 1,000 represent 7,000.

National working for the private sector and have insurance in Muscat Governorate account for 32.2 per cent at 82,000. North Al Batinah comes in the second place with 45,000, Al Dakhiliyah (32,000) and North Al Batinah (24,000).

Text by Shamsa al Riyamiyah