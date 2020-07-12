Main 

25 infiltrators, 18 smugglers arrested by ROP in Oman

Shinas: Twenty-five infiltrators have been arrested while attempting to illegally enter the country when marine patrol vessels of North Al Batinah Coast Guard Police intercepted two people smuggling boats off Shinas coast in two separate operations.

In another operation, the Musandam Governorate Coast Guard Police seized a smuggling boats carrying 10 Asians and fitted with large tanks used for diesel smuggling.

Meanwhile, a boat carrying 8 smugglers and a large quantity of smuggled goods was intercepted during a joint operation conducted by the Coast Guard Police in cooperation with the Special Force Police near the Wilayat of Bukha.

Legal action against the defendants are underway. — ONA

