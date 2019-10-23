24th Gulf Cup begins on November 27

Muscat: The official draw for the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup took place at Marsa Malaz Kempinski Hotel in Doha on Wednesday.

This tournament, hosted by Qatar, will see five teams in action from November 27 to December 9, 2019.

Two matches will be played on the first day – Oman plays Iraq in the first match and Qatar plays Yemen in the second game.

The draw was held in the presence of representatives of the participating teams which are Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, and Yemen.

Three teams – Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Bahrain withdrew from the tournament this year.