247 live births per day in Oman in 2018

Muscat: The number of live births in the Sultanate at the end of 2018 reached 89,071, including 82,941 Omanis and 6,130 expatriates, while the number of death cases reached 8,979, according to the Bulletin of Birth and Deaths Statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI)

The NCSI bulletin of Birth and Deaths Statistics shows that the number of newborn males exceeded the females by 1,271, compared to the averages of the previous years.

It also states that the average live births in 2018 reached 247 per day, recording 10 newborns per hour, down by 4 newborns per day compared to 2017. The average annual change in the number of the live births during the period of 2013 to 2018 reached 10.8 per cent.

Based on sex and nationality, the number of births in Oman declined by 1,300 live births in 2018 compared to 2017.

The bulletin also shows that the highest number of Omani live births was recorded during the period of 2013-2014, which was by 3,317 live birth, while the same period witnessed the increase in expatriate live births by 247. The highest average childbirth was recorded among the age group between 25 and 29 years old, reaching 30.4 per cent in the year 2018, down by 1 per cent 2017.

The average live birth among women who are in-group age of critical pregnancy (above 35 years old) was recorded at 24.9 per cent in 2018, up by 2.4 per cent compared to 2017.

The governorates of Muscat and North Al Batinah recorded the largest percentage of live births in Oman (22.5 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively), while the lowest percentage was registered in the governorates of Al Wusta and Musandam, by 2 per cent. The majority of expatriate deliveries were registered in the Governorate of Muscat, by 52.7 per cent.

As for the mortality rates in the Sultanate in 2018, the number of deaths reached 8,979, including 7,314 Omani and 1,665 expatriates in the same period.

The mortality among Omanis constitutes about 81.5 per cent of the total deaths in the Sultanate, with about 57.5 per cent of them being males, which is equivalent to 4,209 death cases, while expatriate deaths constitute about 18.5 per cent of the total deaths in the Sultanate, with 83.5 per cent of them being males, which is equivalent to 1,390 death cases.

The monthly average of mortality in 2018 in Oman was about 748 death cases per month, while the daily average was 25 death cases per day.

The statistics show that the increase in the number of deaths in Oman during the period of 2013 to 2018 reached 1,310, while the highest number of deaths in the 2015 -2016 period reached 661.

The increase in the mortality average among the Omani citizens since 2014 to 2016 was by 1,159, but it had declined by 160 death cases during the period of 2016 to 2017, to rise again slightly in 2018 by 75 death cases, while the highest change in the average of death among the expatriates during the period of 2016 to 2017 increased by 193 death cases in the country.

The mortality among infants in Oman (those who are less than a year old) reached 762 death cases in 2018, down by 88 death cases compared to 2017. The change in average in the number of youth deaths (15 to 29 years old) declined by 176 death cases. The Governorate of Muscat registered 21.9 per cent of the total number of death cases in the Sultanate, followed by the Governorate of North Al Batinah, which registered about 19.6 per cent.