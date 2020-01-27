247 LIVE BIRTHS A DAY

MUSCAT: The number of live births in the Sultanate at the end of 2018 stood at 89,071, including 82,941 Omanis and 6,130 expatriates, while the number of deaths stood at 8,979, according to the Bulletin of Birth and Deaths Statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The statistics shows that the number of newborn males exceeded females by 1,271, compared to the averages of the previous years.

It also shows that the average live births in 2018 stood at 247 per day, recording 10 newborns per hour, down by 4 newborns a day compared to 2017. The average annual change in the number of live births from 2013 to 2018 reached 10.8 per cent.

Based on sex and nationality, the number of births in Oman declined by 1,300 live births in 2018 compared to that in 2017.

The bulletin also shows that the highest number of Omani live births were recorded between 2013-2014, which was 3,317 live births, while the same period witnessed an increase in expatriate live births by 247. The highest average childbirth was recorded among the age group between 25 and 29 years old, reaching 30.4 per cent in 2018, down by 1 per cent compared to 2017.

The average live births among women who are in the age group of critical pregnancy (above 35 years old) was recorded at 24.9 per cent in 2018, up by 2.4 per cent

compared to 2017.

The governorates of Muscat and North Al Batinah recorded the largest percentage of live births (22.5 and 19 per cent respectively), while the lowest percentage was registered in the governorates of Al Wusta and Musandam at 2 per cent.

The majority of expatriate deliveries were registered in the Governorate of Muscat (52.7 per cent).

As for the mortality rates in the Sultanate in 2018, the number of deaths reached 8,979, including 7,314 Omani and 1,665 expatriates during the same period.

The mortality rate among Omanis stood at 81.5 per cent of the total deaths in the Sultanate, with about 57.5 per cent of them being males, which is equivalent to 4,209 deaths, while expatriate deaths constitute about 18.5 per cent of the total deaths in the Sultanate, with 83.5 per cent of them being male, which is equivalent to 1,390 deaths.

The monthly average of mortality in 2018 in Oman was about 748 death cases per month, while the daily average was 25 death cases a day.

The statistics show that the increase in the number of deaths in Oman during the period of 2013 to 2018 reached 1,310, while the highest number of deaths in the 2015 -2016 period was at 661.

The increase in the mortality average among the Omani citizens since 2014 to 2016 was 1,159, but it had declined by 160 deaths from 2016 to 2017, to rise again slightly in 2018 by 75 cases, while the highest change in the average of deaths among the expatriates from 2016 to 2017 increased by 193 cases in the country.

The mortality among infants in Oman (those who are less than a year old) reached 762 death cases in 2018, down by 88 deaths compared to 2017.

The change in the average number of youth deaths (15 to 29 years old) declined by 176 deaths.

The Governorate of Muscat registered 21.9 per cent of the total number of deaths in the Sultanate, followed by the Governorate of North Al Batinah, which registered around 19.6 per cent. — ONA

Related