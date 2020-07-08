246 new cases in Dhofar, 374 in North Batinah

The Ministry of Health has announced that three people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 236.

With this, the number of deaths over the past six days in Oman has gone up to 43.

MOH also announced 1,518 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 1,068 Omanis and 450 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 51, 725.

Of the total deaths reported, 126 of them are in the 15-69 age group, and 189 of them are males.

Of the total 218 deaths, Muscat topped the list with 146, followed by South Batinah 30, North Batinah 27, Al Dhakilyah 10, South al Sharqiyah 9, North Sharqiyah 2, Dhofar 5, Al Dhahirah 1, Buraimi 6.

In the GCC, Saudi Arabia has recorded 2,059 deaths, followed by UAE 327, Kuwait 379, Qatar 138, and Bahrain 101.

On Thursday, Muscat reported 471 new cases

North al Batinah 374,

South al Batinah 161,

Dhofar 246

Al-Wusta 19,

Al Dhakilyah 114,

South Sharqiyah 36,

North Sharqiyah 30,

Al Buraimi 8,

Al Dhahirah 57,

Musandam 2.

MOH also reported that 1,016 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 33, 021 in Oman.

A total of 46 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 466, including 129 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.