24-hour call centre for ports launched

MUSCAT: ASYAD Group, Oman’s integrated logistics provider, has announced the launch of a dedicated call centre to further improve customer service for the growing number of national, regional and global clients across their ports — which include deep-water ports of Duqm, Salalah and Sohar as well as the ports operated by Marafi in Al Suwaiq, Khasab, Shinas, and Sultan Qaboos Port. The new call centre, which will be staffed 24 hours a day, will act as a central hub for all customer inquiries and ensure that requests for information are dealt with swiftly by each port — providing real-time updates to client queries including shipment status, customs clearance and freight forwarding.

