23,066 land plots to be granted in 2021

Muscat: Dr Khalfan Said al Shuaili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning affirmed that the ministry is preparing the necessary layouts to accommodate the largest possible number of land applications. The ministry will grant 23,066 land plots in 2021 in various governorates of the Sultanate.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Planning said in a press meeting held here on Monday “The Sultanate is considered among the first five countries in the world in terms of ownership percentage, as 91 per cent of Omani families own their housing. The number of residential units implemented in the past ten years reached 3,188, in addition to 19,561 housing assistance requests.”

The press meeting aims at reviewing the “Paradigm Shift” programme for 2020-2021 through which the ministry seeks to achieve its goals within Oman Vision 2040 and the improvement of institutional culture.

Dr Khalfan added that the number of residential land plots that were granted in the past ten years stood at 343,629 in various governorates of the Sultanate. The total number of residential land applications until the end of last December 2020 reached 447,612 applications.

He affirmed that the current year (2021) is the starting year to implement Oman Vision 2040, as well as the National Urban Development Strategy, and the beginning of the tenth five-year plan (2021-2025), which includes several programmes distributed according to national priorities.

He described the current year as “a year of transparency, efficiency, equality, integration and sustainability”. He stressed the importance of community and media support for the ministry’s orientations in these aspects.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Planning reaffirmed that 80 per cent of the mail referred to the minister’s office was reduced after granting powers to the directors general. He explained that 7,685 ownership proof and registration applications were finalized within the 100-day programme.

He pointed out that the ministry’s strategy is based on four goals, namely competencies and capacity-building, digital transformation, governance and legislation, identity and communication. He added that the ministry is reviewing and developing legislations related to housing laws, land registry, urban planning, real estate development, governance principles and policies, which are expected to be completed soon.

In his speech, the minister also explained that the first meeting with media professionals aims at constructive dialogue, stressing the ministry’s plan to establish a culture of construction and development in line with the upcoming stage. –ONA