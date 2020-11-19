23 SQU scholars listed in prestigious Stanford University

MUSCAT: The US-based Stanford University has recently released a list that represents the top 2 per cent of the most-cited scholars in various disciplines.

At least 43 scientists from the Sultanate, 23 of them from Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), five of them are Omanis, have figured among the top two per cent scholars in a global list compiled by the prestigious Stanford University.

The Omani scholars are Prof (Dr) Sabah bint Ahmed al Sulaiman in environmental sciences, Prof (Dr) Yahya bin Mansour al Wahaibi in energy and chemical engineering, Prof (Dr) Abdullah bin Mohammed al Saadi in botany and biology, Professor (Dr) Samir bin Hamad al Adawi in neurology and Dr Mohammed bin Hamdan al Badi in energy.

It is noteworthy that the list has been prepared by Stanford University after assessing scholars from across the world for the research carried out during their career span, from data collected up to 2019.

This recognition reflects the quality of the scientific outputs from Sultan Qaboos University and their use as references across the world.

— ONA

