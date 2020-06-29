22pc of Oman’s potable water supply ‘unaccounted for’ in 2019

Over a fifth of Oman’s total potable water supply was lost in 2019 due to a number of factors, including networks leaks, illegally withdrawals, and unbilled supplies, according to the Public Authority for Water (Diam).

Of 385.9 million cubic metres (m3) of potable water distributed by the state-owned utility last year, 86.1 million m3 of supply – representing 22.2 per cent of the total volume — was classified as ‘Unaccounted for Water’ (UFW) and effectively written off as commercial losses, Diam revealed in its 2019 Annual Report.

To its credit, the utility has halved the amount of ‘Unaccounted for Water’ (also known as Non-Revenue Water NRW) over the past several years through the implementation of a number of far-reaching technical measures and billing solutions. From losses amounting to a staggering 43.4 per cent reported in 2010, ‘Unaccounted for Water’ has been progressively pared to reach 22.2 per cent last year.

According to Diam, water losses occur at various points and stages in the distribution process involving either its piped networks or tanker-based supplies. “Through transportation of water through the piped network it is unavoidable that some losses of water occur in this process. These losses can be categorised as either physical or real losses from the network where the water escapes through breaks in the pipe or commercial losses were the water is taken illegally from the network or delivered to customers’ properties but not billed. Collectively the sum of these two is typically termed Non Revenue Water. It is critical that these losses are managed at an efficient level to minimise costs, though it should be noted that it is neither practical nor economic to reduce them to zero,” Diam explained in its Annual Report.

Significantly, around 28.5 million m3 of water supplied through the network in 2019 fell in the category of Non-Revenue Water (Retail) because of billing discrepancies. No revenues were earned for this volume as a result.